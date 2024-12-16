© 2024 WYPR
A ceasefire could be close in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza

By Michele Kelemen
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:45 PM EST

There is momentum to reach a temporary ceasefire deal by both sides of the 14-month long war between Israel and Hamas. Hamas has dropped some of its previous demands.

