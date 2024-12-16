A ceasefire could be close in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza
There is momentum to reach a temporary ceasefire deal by both sides of the 14-month long war between Israel and Hamas. Hamas has dropped some of its previous demands.
Copyright 2024 NPR
There is momentum to reach a temporary ceasefire deal by both sides of the 14-month long war between Israel and Hamas. Hamas has dropped some of its previous demands.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate