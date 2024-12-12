The next Democratic National Committee chair will have their work cut out for them
National Democrats will meet this week to hash out rules for electing new leadership as the party regroups and reflects on the 2024 campaign.
Copyright 2024 NPR
National Democrats will meet this week to hash out rules for electing new leadership as the party regroups and reflects on the 2024 campaign.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate