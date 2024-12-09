© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dolly Parton's new children's book reveals what really matters to her at Christmas

By Michel Martin
Published December 9, 2024 at 4:14 AM EST

In a new children's book, Dolly Parton shares the tale of her beloved god-dog, Billy the Kid, a French bulldog who comes home for Christmas.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin