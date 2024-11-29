© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawmakers vote in favor of plans to legalize assisted deaths in parts of Britain

By Willem Marx
Published November 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST

British lawmakers have agreed on plans to make assisted deaths legal in parts of the country, in a historic vote on a highly polarizing proposal.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Willem Marx