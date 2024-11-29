Lawmakers vote in favor of plans to legalize assisted deaths in parts of Britain
British lawmakers have agreed on plans to make assisted deaths legal in parts of the country, in a historic vote on a highly polarizing proposal.
Copyright 2024 NPR
