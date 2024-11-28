© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On "Small Changes," singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka lets down his guard

By Noah Caldwell,
Ari ShapiroAshley Brown
Published November 28, 2024 at 5:05 PM EST

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka, about his latest album, Small Changes, and his musical influences.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Noah Caldwell
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Noah Caldwell
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown