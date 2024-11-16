© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election Coverage

President-elect Trump's nominees reflect his evolution in politics

By Domenico Montanaro,
Scott Detrow
Published November 16, 2024 at 5:27 PM EST

We go through the list of President-elect Donald Trump's nominees ahead of his second term. Trump's picks this time are defined by a commonality: loyalty.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR Politics
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow