Netflix's jump into the ring of live boxing came with streaming glitches
Netflix's foray into live boxing, with the bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, attracted millions of viewers but was marked by technical glitches.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Netflix's foray into live boxing, with the bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, attracted millions of viewers but was marked by technical glitches.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate