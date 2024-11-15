© 2024 WYPR
The likelihood of DACA ending is high with Trump's win

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:58 PM EST

The future of DACA is grim. President-elect Donald Trump has continuously pledged to end the program and with a trifecta, the likelihood of the program ending is very high.

