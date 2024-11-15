A look at Matt Gaetz's rise through Florida politics
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Tampa Bay Times reporter Kirby Wilson about the nomination of Congressman Matt Gaetz as Attorney General and his rise through Florida politics.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Tampa Bay Times reporter Kirby Wilson about the nomination of Congressman Matt Gaetz as Attorney General and his rise through Florida politics.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate