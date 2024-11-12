© 2024 WYPR
'Orbital' by Samantha Harvey is the first Booker Prize winner set in space

By Andrew Limbong
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:23 PM EST

Samantha Harvey talks about her new Booker Prize-winning novel Orbital. It follows a day in the life of astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

