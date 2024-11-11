© 2024 WYPR
2024 Election Coverage

Trump taps Rep. Elise Stefanik to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

By Deirdre Walsh
Published November 11, 2024 at 5:58 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump has offered the role of U.N. ambassador to New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the highest ranking female Republican in the House.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
