Local border sheriffs push back on Trump's promise of mass migrant deportations

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

One of the major promises of the Trump campaign is mass deportations.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out.

(CHEERING)

FADEL: He's using demonizing language there about immigrants, linking them to criminality. When asked for specifics on how he would do this mass deportation, Trump has said, among other things, he'd use local police. How feasible would that be? NPR's Jasmine Garsd reports.

JASMINE GARSD, BYLINE: To hear former President Donald Trump and his allies, if he wins, on January 20 we can expect a draconian shift in nationwide immigration enforcement. Legal scholars say it's likely his administration will try to push local law enforcement agencies to ramp up existing programs for police to question and detain undocumented immigrants. Currently, counties in 21 states participate. Others have refused. Attorney Jessica Pishko recently authored the book "The Highest Law In The Land" about sheriffs in America.

JESSICA PISHKO: It's not financially viable for sheriffs. It doesn't give them any funding. And two, they argue that it created distrust in the community.

GARSD: Ultimately, Pishko says, it would boil down to each state's discretion.

PISHKO: Technically, the federal government can't force local law enforcement to do anything. That's just, like, well-established law. They can't commandeer local law enforcement, but states can.

GARSD: Which is already happening in conservative states. In the last year, Oklahoma, Iowa, Texas and others have tried to pass laws challenging the federal government by deploying local police to enforce immigration law. And in Arizona next week, voters will decide on Proposition 314, a bill that would allow police to question and arrest people they suspect recently crossed the border undocumented. That bill has gotten pushback from sheriffs in counties on the border, who either say they don't have the resources or it breaks down trust with the community. Sheriff David Hathaway says his county, Santa Cruz, is overwhelmingly Hispanic.

DAVID HATHAWAY: So this would be a disaster for me because I would be sued for racial profiling. It has happened before. It's guaranteed it would happen again.

GARSD: Over 80% of Republican voters say immigration enforcement is a major issue. But all the pushback begs the question - how realistic is Trump's promise? Professor Kevin R. Johnson at UC Davis Law says a Trump administration could threaten to cut federal funds.

KEVIN R JOHNSON: A fair amount of federal funding for law enforcement is given to state and local governments. I know budgets are tight, and I know that they're looking for resources.

GARSD: During his presidency in 2017, President Trump tried to do this - cut federal money from jurisdictions that refused to comply with immigration enforcement. Professor Johnson says it sent a message to law enforcement agencies. And even though it was ultimately declared unconstitutional, it created immense fear among immigrants and mixed-status American families.

JOHNSON: The noise is as painful as the policy. And the policy - sometimes things stick.

GARSD: A lot of the campaign messages might not be feasible, but the promises weigh heavy.

Jasmine Garsd, NPR News, New York. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.