'I boo': A ghost town opens up for Halloween weddings

By Madison Aument
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:43 PM EDT

Halloween is one of the busiest wedding days of the year for the San Bernardino county clerk. For the first time, they’re performing weddings for couples at Calico Ghost Town.

