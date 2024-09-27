Losing GPS would cost the U.S. $1 billion a day. So why is there no backup?
A total outage of GPS could cost the country at least $1 billion a day. And there's no backup. Russia and China have backups, but the U.S. doesn’t.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A total outage of GPS could cost the country at least $1 billion a day. And there's no backup. Russia and China have backups, but the U.S. doesn’t.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate