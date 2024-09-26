© 2024 WYPR
Zelda is the hero in 'Echoes of Wisdom'

By Vincent Acovino,
Juana SummersJordan-Marie SmithSarah Handel
Published September 26, 2024

NPR's Juana Summers talks with video game writer Ash Parrish about Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the latest game in the franchise and one of the only where Princess Zelda is the hero.

Vincent Acovino
Juana Summers
Jordan-Marie Smith
Sarah Handel
