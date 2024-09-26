© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The FDA is expected to approve a new type of schizophrenia drug

By Sydney Lupkin
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:42 PM EDT

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve KarXT, the first new type of drug for schizophrenia in decades. It appears to be effective, but its main advantage is milder side effects.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Corrected: September 26, 2024 at 5:29 PM EDT
The initial version of this online summary incorrectly stated that the Food and Drug Administration had approved KarXT. The broadcast story reported that the agency was expected to approve the drug soon.
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Sydney Lupkin