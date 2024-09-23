The first Black country club is being restored with the help of a grant
The first Black country club was started in 1921 in New Jersey. It's still open, but it needs a boost to restore it to its grand state. A grant is helping.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The first Black country club was started in 1921 in New Jersey. It's still open, but it needs a boost to restore it to its grand state. A grant is helping.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate