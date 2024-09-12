© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three wildfires in southern California have burned more than 100,000 acres

By Jacob Margolis
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:43 PM EDT

Three wildfires are burning in southern California, threatening tens of thousands of structures, prompting evacuations and degrading air quality.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jacob Margolis