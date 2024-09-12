© 2024 WYPR
Edward Caban steps down as head of the New York City Police Department

By Bahar Ostadan
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:48 PM EDT

New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban has resigned. His phone was revealed to have been seized as part of a federal corruption investigation.

