Video game Black Myth Wukong explores traditional mythology
The new video game Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most popular video games in the world -- and yet another adaptation of the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The new video game Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most popular video games in the world -- and yet another adaptation of the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate