Son Little's songs radiate outdoors at the Aspen Ideas Festival

The sun was high when musician Son Little arrived at Anderson Park on the campus of the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado. While looking for a shady place to capture this Field Recording, we trekked down a steep rocky trail, all the way to the edge of the nearby Roaring Fork River, only to find it too tight for our crew and musical guest. And because the river was indeed roaring, we headed back to the top of the hill to record this intimate set.

Son Little had never performed a concert in a field before, but he was completely at ease on the hot hill, waiting patiently while we set up the cameras and microphones. He played a lovely four-song set that radiates vulnerability and affection, starting with “bend yr ear” and “what’s good” (both from his latest album, Like Neptune), and finished the set with two of his bigger hits, “mad about you” and “neve give up.”

SET LIST

“bend yr ear”

“what’s good"

“mad about you"

“neve give up”

MUSICIANS

Son Little: guitar, vocals

NPR TEAM

Director: Mito Habe-Evans

Editor: Mitra I. Arthur

Videographers: Tsering Bista, Mito Habe-Evans

Audio Engineer: Josh Newell

Post-Production Coordinator: Tsering Bista

Supervising Editor: Becky Lettenberger

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

ASPEN IDEAS TEAM

Senior Producer: Ava Hartmann

Videographers: Ryan Lohr, Will Sardinsky

Audio Engineer: Michael Milota

Audio Services Director: Matt Windholz

Festival Director: Graham Veysey

