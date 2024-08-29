The college football season kicks off with several changes
It's time for college football, and this year it's going to be quite different. Colleges have switched conferences and the playoffs are expanding from four teams to 12.
Copyright 2024 NPR
It's time for college football, and this year it's going to be quite different. Colleges have switched conferences and the playoffs are expanding from four teams to 12.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate