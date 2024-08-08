New details emerge on foiled Vienna attack
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Christopher Schuetze, a reporter with the New York Times who’s been covering a foiled terrorist attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Christopher Schuetze, a reporter with the New York Times who’s been covering a foiled terrorist attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate