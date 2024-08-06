© 2024 WYPR
Breaking: Harris taps Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate

Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis is breaking records at the Olympics

By Gus Contreras,
Christopher Intagliata
Published August 6, 2024 at 6:04 PM EDT

Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis soared roughly a foot higher than the silver and bronze medalists. And he kept setting the bar higher, breaking the world record.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Gus Contreras
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
