At Black journalism convention, Trump attacks Kamala Harris' racial identity

The spotlight in the presidential race has shifted away from Donald Trump lately, which doesn't happen too often. Yesterday, he had a chance to take it back when he appeared at a convention for Black journalists. He used the moment to mock Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know. Is she Indian, or is she Black?

RACHEL SCOTT: She has always identified as Black.

FADEL: Harris went to a historically Black university and has always identified as both Black and Indian American. NPR's Franco Ordoñez was listening in from Pennsylvania, where Trump held a rally last night, and he joins us now. Good morning, Franco.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Leila.

FADEL: OK. I mean, we should mention the fact that Trump was even invited to speak to the National Association of Black Journalists was controversial - right? - because of things he's said and done. Tell us more about the event.

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah. It was very controversial, the invite. And, frankly, right off the bat, he sparred with ABC's Rachel Scott, who was one of the moderators. She said she wanted to address the, quote, "elephant in the room," and then asked him pretty directly why Black voters should trust him when he's used words like, quote, "animal" to describe Black district attorneys and told Black elected officials to, quote, "go back to where they came from."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: First of all, I don't think I've ever been asked a question so - in such a horrible manner, a first question. You don't even say hello, how are you?

ORDOÑEZ: He was also asked if he agreed with some Republicans who have called Harris a, quote, "DEI hire." Here's more of what he said.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: I respect either one, but she obviously doesn't because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn, and she went - she became a Black person.

SCOTT: Just to be clear, sir, do you believe...

ORDOÑEZ: I mean, it was really kind of nuts all the time. I mean, the event started late. It was cut short. And I'll just add that Trump has a history of promoting racist birther conspiracy theories, targeting Harris and, even before her, former President Barack Obama.

FADEL: Right. And what he's saying there isn't actually true. As we pointed out, she's always been clear about her identity. Have we heard a response from the vice president?

ORDOÑEZ: Yes, we did. And she was speaking to a conference - addressed this while speaking at a historically Black sorority in Houston.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: It was the same old show, the divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say the American people deserve better.

ORDOÑEZ: She said Trump's comments were yet another reminder of what his presidency was like.

FADEL: So beyond the remarks about Harris, as well as calling Rachel Scott - the ABC moderator, the reporter - a nasty woman, that woman, did he have a broader message for the group?

ORDOÑEZ: I mean, he talked about jobs and the economy. He claimed to be the best president for Black people since Abraham Lincoln. He talked about the border, and he appeared to be trying to pit immigrant workers against Black workers. But even that message itself got overtaken by Trump's comments about Harris.

FADEL: Now, you were at Trump's rally in Harrisburg last night, the first rally in Pennsylvania since the attempted assassination, I should say. Did he continue to question Harris' background or address it in any way?

ORDOÑEZ: You know, he doesn't typically, you know, back down from controversy...

FADEL: Right.

ORDOÑEZ: ...But he didn't bring it back up. But he did certainly continue to attack Harris, called her names, including lunatic. And again, this is the kind of comments that he has a history of doing. And really, as a result of all this, you know, this is what we're talking about instead of immigration, which is what something might help him with voters.

FADEL: Franco, thanks so much for the reporting.

ORDOÑEZ: Thank you, Leila.

