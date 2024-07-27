A year after her speakership ending, Nancy Pelosi’s influence remains strong
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had a historic career. Even after she stepped aside from party leadership, her influence remains strong.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had a historic career. Even after she stepped aside from party leadership, her influence remains strong.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate