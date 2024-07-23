© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meet some of the up-and-coming rappers that stood out among Tiny Desk Contest entries

By Robert Carter
Published July 23, 2024 at 5:27 PM EDT

NPR Music got 7,000 entries this year for its annual Tiny Desk Contest. Here are some favorite contest entries from up-and-coming rappers.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Robert Carter