What does President Biden's announcement mean for the GOP?
Conservative strategist Scott Jennings talks with NPR's Andrew Limbong about what President Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race means for the GOP.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Conservative strategist Scott Jennings talks with NPR's Andrew Limbong about what President Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race means for the GOP.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate