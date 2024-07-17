© 2024 WYPR
Republican Crime and Safety Platform, Democrats' Plans To Keep Biden Off Ballot

Published July 17, 2024 at 2:11 PM EDT

Republicans vow to "make America safe again," but the statistics contradict their claims of growing crime. And Democrats who want to keep President Joe Biden off the ballot are opposing an obscure party rule.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Ravenna Koenig, Alfredo Carbajal, Roberta Rampton, Olivia Hampton and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Ben Abrams and Mansee Khurana. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

