© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RNC holds Trump's nominating convention this week. Follow NPR for live updates

By NPR Washington Desk
Published July 16, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Sen. J.D. Vance, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday. Trump tapped Vance as his running mate, elevating to the Republican presidential ticket a venture capitalist-turned-senator whose embrace of populist politics garnered national attention and made him a rising star in the party.
Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Sen. J.D. Vance, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday. Trump tapped Vance as his running mate, elevating to the Republican presidential ticket a venture capitalist-turned-senator whose embrace of populist politics garnered national attention and made him a rising star in the party.

Republicans are holding their four-day national convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee this week — an event that culminates with party delegates officially nominating former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick. Trump is expected to deliver a speech just days after being injured in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a rally in Butler, Pa.

In addition to Trump, other speakers include Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, his vice presidential pick, as well as party leaders and rising stars. The Republican Party has given each of the four days a theme:

  • Monday: Make America Wealthy Once Again
  • Tuesday: Make America Safe Once Again
  • Wednesday: Make America Strong Once Again
  • Thursday: Make America Great Once Again

Follow NPR's live blog coverage of the convention

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...

NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]