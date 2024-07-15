Many people are still processing the attempted assassination of ex-President Trump

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Here is how some Americans think about the attempted assassination of former President Trump. David McKibben (ph) of Albuquerque, N.M., says both Trump and President Biden are targets.

DAVID MCKIBBEN: I'm not surprised that there would be an attempt at either one of them, honestly, with the rhetoric that both sides are slinging at each other. It's riling up people for no reason outside of, like, vote for me.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

A.J. Hedrick is also of Albuquerque.

AJ HEDRICK: It makes me incredibly fearful for the next 4 1/2 months between now and the election. It makes me fearful for what comes after the election.

INSKEEP: Ron Olsen (ph) of Brookline, N.H., takes the long view because he's 83.

RON OLSEN: It matters to the country that one of them - at least one of them becomes the president without worrying about being shot at. I just can't believe anybody would do that. I should know better because I was alive when Kennedy was shot and then Reagan got shot.

INSKEEP: He wishes for a different approach now.

OLSEN: I'm hoping that Biden and Trump can come together and stand on a stage together and talk about this.

PFEIFFER: And Kimber Smith (ph) of Overland Park, Kan., doubts that the use of violence will somehow alter people's political views.

KIMBER SMITH: No matter what your political affiliation, I think anytime that someone is shot at at all, it's a tragedy, and it is wildly immature to think that resulting (ph) to violence is going to change the political climate of the country or anybody's opinion.

