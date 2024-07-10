Dvontaye Mitchell died after being held down by hotel security. Here’s what we know

The family of Dvontaye Mitchell wants answers and accountability for his death, more than a week after Mitchell, a Black man, died after being detained by security guards at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Video footage shows that Mitchell, 43, was held on the ground by multiple people before he died.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Mitchell’s family, says the case raises questions about the use of force and how security personnel respond to mental health emergencies.

In video from the scene, Mitchell is heard yelling “Please!” as guards hold him, shouting at him, “Stay down! Stop fighting!”

When police officers arrived, they found Mitchell unresponsive.

“The circumstances surrounding Dvontaye’s death outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel are disturbing and as described by a witness, reminiscent of the killing of George Floyd,” Crump said in a statement sent to NPR. Floyd, who was Black, died in Minneapolis in 2020 after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin was ultimately found guilty for Floyd's murder.

Here’s what we know about Mitchell’s death:

Mitchell died on June 30

Mitchell died sometime after 3 p.m., after a struggle began with security guards outside the entrance of the Hyatt Regency Hotel at 333 W. Kilbourn Ave, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

“A witness reported seeing three to four security guards with their knees on Mitchell’s neck and back and one of them striking him in the head with an object,” Crump’s office said.

Video footage posted online appears to show a group of security guards apparently using their body weight against Mitchell, who seems to be held face-down on the pavement.

Details about what took place are scant

“An individual entered a business and caused a disturbance. The individual fought with security guards as they were escorting the individual out,” the police said in response to NPR’s request for an account of Mitchell’s death.

“Security detained the individual until police arrived. Upon arrival, the individual was unresponsive and despite lifesaving measures, the 43-year-old individual was pronounced deceased.”

Witnesses told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the struggle lasted as long as 10 minutes or more; they also said they heard comments suggesting that Mitchell allegedly tried to go into the women’s bathroom inside the hotel.

Investigators are treating the death as a homicide

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is treating Mitchell’s death as a homicide, “but the final manner [of death] is yet to be determined,” Karen Domagalski, the office’s operations manager, told NPR.

An autopsy was performed on Mitchell, “and the cause of death is pending toxicology and further investigation,” she said.

When contacted by NPR, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office stated, "Our office is reviewing Mr. Mitchell’s death as a homicide case."

“Mr. Mitchell’s death is a tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family,” District Attorney John Chisholm said in a statement.

Staff from the prosecutor's office gave an update on the investigation Wednesday to William Sulton, another attorney representing Mitchell’s family. In that meeting, Sulton saw video footage and other evidence related to the investigation, the prosecutor's office said.

Police say they’re still investigating

“The cause of death is under investigation. The investigation is ongoing,” the police said, adding that the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will review its investigation.

Security guards have been suspended

The guards involved in the incident have been suspended, a Hyatt spokesperson told NPR.

The Hyatt in central Milwaukee is a franchise property operated by Texas-based Aimbridge Hospitality. A Hyatt spokesperson says both companies are investigating Mitchell’s death. Both of them also offered condolences to Mitchell’s family and loved ones.

“Hyatt is conducting its own investigation and is fully committed to supporting efforts to help ensure accountability,” the Hyatt representative said, adding that the company requires franchisees to meet “mandatory safety and security standards.”

“We continue to do everything we can to support law enforcement’s ongoing investigation into this incident,” an Aimbridge spokesperson told NPR.

Copyright 2024 NPR