Older teens in foster care can now choose their own families in Kansas
In what could be a model for other states, Kansas has created a new option for older teenagers in foster care---allowing them to choose their own families.
Copyright 2024 NPR
In what could be a model for other states, Kansas has created a new option for older teenagers in foster care---allowing them to choose their own families.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate