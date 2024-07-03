© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Older teens in foster care can now choose their own families in Kansas

By Dylan Lysen
Published July 3, 2024 at 5:13 PM EDT

In what could be a model for other states, Kansas has created a new option for older teenagers in foster care---allowing them to choose their own families.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Dylan Lysen