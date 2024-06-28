© 2024 WYPR
Supreme Court says cities can punish people for sleeping outside

By Jennifer Ludden
Published June 28, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court says cities can punish people for sleeping and camping in public places, overturning lower court rulings that deemed it cruel and unusual.

Jennifer Ludden
