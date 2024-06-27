NPR’s Coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate

June 27, 2024 - Washington D.C.- NPR and its Member station network will provide comprehensive coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate taking place on Thursday, June 27, at CNN studios in Atlanta. Viewers can turn to NPR across all platforms to listen and watch the 90-minute debate and hear in-depth reporting and analysis.

Broadcast Coverage

The radio broadcast, hosted by Steve Inskeep, will begin at 9pmET and end at 11pm ET. Also joining will be NPR Senior Political Correspondent and Editor Domenico Montanaro, Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley, White House Correspondents Franco Ordonez and Deepa Shivaram, Immigration Correspondent Sergio Martinez Beltran, and Correspondent Elissa Nadworny, who covers abortion and reproductive rights. Coverage will also be available on your mobile device with theNPR App.

NPR.org and its participating Member stations will host a live video stream of the debate via the CNN Youtube Channel as well as a real-time blog with commentary, live fact-checking and analysis. Listeners and viewers can also tune in across our social media platforms including Facebookand Threads.

The NPR politics team will tape a new podcast immediately following the debate with highlights and insights.

The NPR politics team will tape a new podcast immediately following the debate with highlights and insights.

Don't have time to tune in live? Listeners can get the full break-down of the debate by signing up for our newsletter.



About NPR

