An insider’s look at how Biden preps for a debate
NPR'S Juana Summers speaks with Bob Bauer, the personal lawyer to President Biden, who stood in for Trump and Bernie Sanders in 2020 during mock-debates for the president to prep.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Copyright 2024 NPR
