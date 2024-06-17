How to keep safe as excessive heat hits the Midwest and Northeast this week
Record-breaking heat is forecast in the Midwest through the Northeast this week. In dangerously high temperatures, we give you tips to keep safe.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Record-breaking heat is forecast in the Midwest through the Northeast this week. In dangerously high temperatures, we give you tips to keep safe.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate