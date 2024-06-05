© 2024 WYPR
USAID says it will send $90 million in aid to Gaza

By Megan Lim,
Tinbete ErmyasMary Louise Kelly
Published June 5, 2024 at 5:06 PM EDT

The U.S Agency for International Development says that it will be sending $90 million to aid Palestinians in Gaza. The announcement comes amid growing concerns of famine.

Megan Lim
Tinbete Ermyas
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
