Basketball legend Bill Walton dies at 71 after fight with cancer

By Gus Contreras
Published May 27, 2024 at 5:34 PM EDT

Basketball legend Bill Walton died after a prolonged fight with cancer. The 71-year-old was a prolific player who transitioned to a successful broadcasting career.

Gus Contreras
