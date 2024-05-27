Basketball legend Bill Walton dies at 71 after fight with cancer
Basketball legend Bill Walton died after a prolonged fight with cancer. The 71-year-old was a prolific player who transitioned to a successful broadcasting career.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Basketball legend Bill Walton died after a prolonged fight with cancer. The 71-year-old was a prolific player who transitioned to a successful broadcasting career.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate