Earlier this year, Elmo asked people online how they were doing and it turns out, people are not doing great.

For Mental Health Awareness Month, Sesame Street Workshop released new emotional well-being resources for parents and kids.

We’re joined by Elmo and Kama Einhorn, senior director of content design at Sesame Street Workshop.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

