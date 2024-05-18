Trump's trials update
The prosecution just about wrapped up its case in Trump's hush money trial. But did they effectively present their case? Scott Detrow and Ximena Bustillo discuss with law professor Jed Shugerman.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The prosecution just about wrapped up its case in Trump's hush money trial. But did they effectively present their case? Scott Detrow and Ximena Bustillo discuss with law professor Jed Shugerman.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate