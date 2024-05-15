What we know about the assassination attempt on Slovakia's prime minister
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico sustained multiple gunshot wounds at a political event in central Slovakia. Police have a suspect in custody.
Copyright 2024 NPR
