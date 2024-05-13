India's elections have included a wave of anti-Muslim rhetoric by Hindu nationalists
As Indian six-week-long elections continue, critics are accusing the ruling Hindu nationalist BJP of incitement against the Muslim minority.
Copyright 2024 NPR
