Guyana oil boom comes with climate crash

As the world pushes away from fossil fuels, a big discovery of oil came in the Caribbean off the coast of Guyana. The country stands to benefit, but the risks of corruption and environmental damage are also high. And at the same time, the climate crisis is taking its toll. Water levels in the capital city of Georgetown are expected to rise in the coming five or 10 years.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Gaiutra Bahadur, a journalist, author and professor at Rutgers University who has been writing about the issue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR