© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The implications after President Biden put a hold on a shipment of bombs for Israel

By Mara Liasson,
Tom Bowman
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:54 PM EDT

President Biden put a hold on a shipment of bombs for Israel. We look at the implications for the war in Gaza — and politics at home.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman