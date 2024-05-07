What's next for Rafah
Israeli tanks rumbled into southern Gaza and seized control of the critical Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Israel and Hamas are trying yet again to work out a ceasefire in Egypt's capital Cairo.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Israeli tanks rumbled into southern Gaza and seized control of the critical Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Israel and Hamas are trying yet again to work out a ceasefire in Egypt's capital Cairo.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate