The latest on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire proposal and attacks on Rafah

By Michele Kelemen
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:59 PM EDT

It has been a whiplash day in Gaza. Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal with Israel, but the Israeli cabinet has vowed to continue operation in Rafah.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
