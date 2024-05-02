Sexual abuse hotlines see a surge in calls after Weinstein's overturned conviction
With Harvey Weinstein's 2020 sex crimes conviction being recently overturned in New York, sexual abuse hotlines are seeing a surge in calls.
Copyright 2024 NPR
With Harvey Weinstein's 2020 sex crimes conviction being recently overturned in New York, sexual abuse hotlines are seeing a surge in calls.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate