© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our main transmitter is currently down, causing our HD stream to be unavailable and for our reach to be impacted. We are working quickly to resolve it as soon as possible.

Mayors address homelessness, affordable housing at White House

Published May 2, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT

Mayors from across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to speak with policymakers at the White House and members of Congress about getting more federal help to address the crisis in homelessness and the urgent need for affordable housing.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Hillary Schieve, the mayor of Reno, Nevada, and the president of the United States Conference of Mayors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR