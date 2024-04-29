© 2024 WYPR
Cleanup is underway after deadly tornadoes ripped across parts of Oklahoma

By Anna Pope
Published April 29, 2024 at 6:10 PM EDT

This Weekend, tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma, Iowa and Nebraska. At least four people have died in Oklahoma and the destruction was enormous.

